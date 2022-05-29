The ADCI Hall of Fame Inducts: Richard Walter Radecki

Richard Walter Radecki, 61, of Pensacola, FL, passed away July 23, 2005. He was affectionately known as “Ragman” to every friend and acquaintance. He met no stranger and was loved by everyone.

He proudly and passionately served his country as a career US Navy Diver ascending to the rank of Master Chief. To simply say he earned the exalted designation of Master Diver is an understatement. He knew his trade from the big picture down to the smallest detail. From bowlines and square knots to 4-point moors and beach gear to fat ropes and wire; from advanced diving medicine to diving safety and standards.

His 30-year career in Navy diving culminated as Master Diver, Senior Instructor for the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC). He was a qualified Navy Instructor with over 4,000 hours of podium time. One of Richard’s wishes was that he be remembered as a good shipmate; to know that the men with which he served thought well of him.