The ADCI Hall of Fame Inducts: Les Gorski

ADCI Commercial Diving Hall Of Fame

Les Gorski, a true legend of commercial diving (who left us June 2, 2021), was a remarkable man who had a gift for designing and fabricating diving apparatus. His design of the Gorski diving helmet employed many innovative design features such as interior plumbing, filtered inlet air and the stainless-steel shell. Together these features were incorporated into a new and unique and simple commercial diving helmet giving diver’s a viable option for safety and reliability.

“I met Les during the seven years I taught at the International Diving Institute. Les would visit IDI and other schools on a frequent basis to conduct a training class on the Gorski helmet. He was an incredible storyteller and his passion for commercial diving was contagious,” said Kim Gissendanner. “Les always advocated safety in his training classes. Les always made himself available to not only divers who bought his helmet, but also to students and anyone else that wanted to strike up a conversation on diving. Les had friends worldwide and he always picked up the phone when someone needed him. He was humble and never pretentious.”