The ADCI Commercial Diving Hall of Fame Inducts Mike Brown

The ADCI recognizes and honors individuals whose efforts and accomplishments have significantly contributed to commercial diving through a lifetime dedication to service within the industry. The Association of Diving Contractors International has posthumously inducted Mike Brown into the Commercial Diving Hall of Fame. Mike has left a legacy of passion and diligence in every role he has played – both in the U.S. Navy and for various commercial diving companies.

“He was extremely passionate about a lot of things. He dedicated his career toward getting people home,” says Pete Goodman, CHST, Aqueos Corp., who worked with Mike as tenders. They met in 1979, and worked as a two-man team, before the three-person team was mandated. “We were friends from that point forward. We understood each other,” Goodman says.

Mike brought with him over 40 years of experience in the offshore oil and gas industry. He graduated from the coastal School of Deep-Sea Diving in Alameda, California, in August of 1978 and went directly to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico where he was hired by Global Divers in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, where he began his career as a tender. Over the years he worked as an air-diver, mixed-gas diver, saturation diver, supervisor and superintendent mostly in the offshore arena, but was also involved in many nuclear and other inland projects. Eventually, Mike moved into the office to pursue management positions and started that transition as an estimator, then project manager, operations manager and later, vice president of diving for several large international diving contractors. He has given back to the diving community for most of his career as a passionate and outspoken advocate for the industry. Mike’s mantra and advice to any others was advice given to him by his father, a retired Army Colonel: “If you’re going to be ruled by a committee, be on the committee.”

Mike has long been an advocate for the safety and education of commercial divers. He previously served on the board of directors for the ADCI for 20 years in various positions, including four terms as president of the association. He also served multiple terms on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee (NOSAC) as the representative for offshore commercial diving services on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

Most recently, Mike was vice president of energy services at Global Diving & Salvage Inc. He is missed by the industry, family and friends. Perhaps Bo Ristic, president of ADCI, sums it up best: “Mike was a titan of our industry. A special place is held in my heart for Mike. He hired me, mentored me, and guided me in the commercial diving industry. Our industry lost one of the best.”