A Message from the Executive Director

Phil Newsum



I hope you enjoy this edition of Underwater Magazine.

Since my last message, a number of major developments have taken place. The ADCI Board of Directors will meet to ratify the newest revision to the International Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations (6.4). As previously mentioned, revisions to the Consensus Standards will be done on a periodic and sectional basis. The Underwater Lift Bag Operations Section (5.32) will encompass more than just parachute-type lift bags. The new section will have additions and revisions in the following subsections:

Precautions

Definitions

Responsibilities

Potential hazards

Recommended ways to mitigate potential hazards

Operational considerations

General guidelines on the use of open bottom parachute type lift bags

Enclosed cylindrical-type bags rigging & installation

Application of lift bags (Physics)

Air requirements for lift bags

Example of static lifts with diagrams

Example of multiple air lift bag lifts

Inspection and maintenance

The revised section has other examples, diagrams, air inflation chart, a chart of common material densities, as well as a sample air lift pre-use checklist. We think that once in place, the ADCI will have the most comprehensive and detailed guidance on underwater floatation devices. I want to thank David Dodd and Tom Ulrich, the chairmen of the ADCI Safety and Technical Committees and the committee members for all of their hard work in the development of this revised and expanded section of the Consensus Standards.

The other major development is the ADCI becoming a member of the International Diving Regulators and Certifiers Forum (IDRCF). For the past three years the Association has attended the forum’s annual meetings as a guest while trying to meet the requirements to become a standing member. This opportunity came in large part because of the ADCI’s new INTERNATIONAL ENDORSEMENT Surface Diving certification scheme.

For those that are not familiar with the IDRCF, it is a forum of authorities who have similar roles in undertaking, with national government oversight, the regulation of occupational diving and/or the certification of occupational divers. They may also accredit appropriate organizations to train and assess those occupational divers. The forum is currently composed of the authorities representing Australia (ADAS), Canada (DCBC), France (INPP), Norway (PSA), UK (HSE) and the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA).

The IDRCF works together towards mutual recognition to identify and implement best practices in diver training and assessment with the objective of harmonizing cross-border training outside of Europe. It has agreed to maintain an up-to-date set of information with the purpose of:

Sharing best practices to maintain and improve safety in diver training;

Facilitating reciprocal recognition of diver qualifications;

Maintaining centralized databases of all divers certified and all schools accredited. This will be achieved by exchanging information on:

Current training, assessment standards and procedures and course prerequisites;

Administration procedures, guidelines/protocols;

Standards for safety management;

Equipment requirements;

Quality assurance arrangements;

Competencies for auditors;

The legal basis for recognition of qualifications within each country.

Both developments are significant achievements for the ADCI. There will be more opportunities for information sharing on both items in the future.

Stay safe and Dive Safe.