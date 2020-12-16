A Message from the ADCI President

Bo Ristic

Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19 and a flat market in the oil and gas sector, the ADCI has managed to press forward with a whole host of initiatives to support the industry. The association’s Physicians Diving Advisory Committee has worked hard to put together a recommended set of guidelines for the return to diving after contracting COVID-19. These physicians, who specialize in hyperbaric medicine, came together virtually in a series of meetings, most of which were on Saturdays and Sundays, to come to a consensus on how best to address the COVID virus in diving. This information is readily available to anyone on the ADCI website.

The ADCI Board of Directors met recently and covered a wide range of topics. One of these topics is the resumption of Underwater Intervention. A Show Committee was put together to offer additional input and contributions for the Show’s leadership committee to consider, as we look to improve the format of the show and consider virtual or some type of hybrid virtual format.

The Board also discussed the new CG-OES Policy Letter issued by the United States Coast Guard on Commercial Diving Operations – Equivalent Levels of Safety. This was issued in October and applies to all USCG regulated vessels operating anywhere in the world. The Policy is not only set to improve U.S. diving safety but bears testament to the combined efforts of the ADCI and IMCA who have worked closely together for many years. The intent of the policy letter is to recognize two well-established safety standards, developed by the ADCI and IMCA. The Coast Guard reviewed the commercial diving standards established by ADCI and IMCA and determined that commercial diving operations performed in accordance with 46 CFR 197.300 through 197.462, covering equipment, operations, diving mode procedures, periodic test and inspections are in line with the ADCI Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations and IMCA’s Code of Practice for Offshore Diving (IMCA D 014).

The Board also looked at the revisions to the ADCI Supervisor Exam. The revisions primarily focus on the new questions developed on the new subsection in the Consensus Standards on Underwater Ship Husbandry for Cargo Ships/Freighters. Discussions also revolved around the work conducted by the ADCI Safety and Technical Committees. These Committees completed work on the revised Underwater Lift Bag section for Consensus Standards 6.4 and will begin work on safety considerations for hot-water systems.

Lastly, I want to encourage all of you to identify deserving nominees for the ADCI Scholarship Award and Commercial Diving Hall of Fame. Applications can be downloaded from the ADCI website. The deadline for nominations is 4 January 2021.

Stay healthy. Stay safe.