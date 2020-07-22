ADCI along with its partners has developed safe practices for mitigating the spread of the virus during the conduct of commercial diving. COVID-19 GUIDANCE FOR SURFACE DIVING OPERATIONS also includes an appendix that contains the UC San Diego Study on Evaluation of Divers During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Please read guidance here.
Spanish translation available here.
