What’s Happening in the Commercial Diving Industry

New edition of ADCI International Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations (6.3)

Please be advised of the release of the ADCI International Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations (6.3). The new ADCI Guidelines for Underwater Ship Husbandry can be found in Section 5.40 of ed. 6.3. This 6.3 edition of the International Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations supersedes the 6.2 edition, dated 2016. A Gap Analysis between editions 6.2 and 6.3 is also available at www.adc-int.org.

To access the updated 6.3 complete edition to the International Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations, please visit https://www.adc-int.org/files/ADCI%20Consensus%206_3_2_6_2020.pdf.

Ocean Eye, Inc. is Named Top Performing Vendor by Ocean Technology Systems

Ocean Eye, Inc. is proud to announce being named a Top Performing Vendor by Ocean Technology Systems. According to Christopher T. Gabel, President of Ocean Eye, Inc.: “We are proud to partner with Ocean Technology Systems to support the professional diving community. We have enjoyed a 15-year relationship with OTS. This has enabled us to provide top communications solutions and lightweight life support gear to commercial divers and first responders, helping to make them safer and more efficient.”

According to Ryan Lummus, Sales Manager, Ocean Technology Systems, “Ocean Eye is a valued dealer of Ocean Technology Systems. Their expertise in our product line as well as the needs of the industry as a whole is top notch. When I refer a client to Ocean Eye, I am always comfortable and confident that they will listen to the needs of the customer and help steer them towards the right product for their application. I know that Ocean Eye will always be there to support and backup the customer before, during and after the sale.”

