A Message From The Executive Director

By Phil Newsum

I want to give a big thanks to all the Track Chairs, Mr. Bob Christ (Technical Program Chairman), the Underwater Intervention Advisory Committee, and Leadership Committee for putting together a very successful show. I also want to thank the folks at Naylor Events Solutions for their efforts with managing the show and putting together the best Awards Dinner during my tenure with the Association.

As you are probably aware, there will be a refresh of Underwater Intervention that will require the show taking a planning year to prepare for UI 2022. Some of the changes that have been proposed are moving the show to different cities. This will allow new folks from different regions to attend. Holding the show under a single hotel property will allow for more flexibility with scheduling, catering, and room blocks. I’m confident that the show’s stakeholders will provide the kind of recommendations that should make for a successful UI 2022. Next year’s Awards Dinner and General Membership meeting are tentatively scheduled for early March in Santa Barbara, CA.

Fresh off the heels of Underwater Intervention, the Association continued to reach out to those General Members and Associate Member Schools that have not previously submitted to an ADCI audit. A formal mailing went out that clearly outlined deadlines and the intent of the audit initiative. Follow-up calls have allowed for the scheduling of the audits, contact with the designated auditor, review of the audit report, and the sending of the latest PPT presentation on the audit initiative. Contact the ADCI office to get your audit scheduled—it’s not too late.

The International Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations (ed. 6.3) has been released. All audits that kicked off after February 2020 will be performed under edition 6.3. The Supervisor exam will also be revised to reflect such additions to the standards, as underwater ship husbandry guidance.

The Underwater Ship Husbandry (UWSH) for Cargo Ships / Freighters (Section 5.40) has been well received globally. Both IMCA and IOGP plan to reference the guidance in their dive documents. It is hoped that contractors will utilize the guidance when conducting UWSH operations. The International Diving Industry Forum (IDIF) will determine the best tools to disseminate the guidance to ports and anchorages worldwide.

In conjunction with their standing MOU, the ADCI and IMCA will be attending the ADCI-USCG Partnership Action Team meeting, at USCG HQ. Focus will be such items as:

Alternatives to Current Regulations

ADCI Consensus Standards Update

Mutual Training Agreement between the ADCI and USCG

Update on IMO Proposal to Revise IMO Code of Safety in Diving

Lastly, I want to encourage all of you to be very diligent with the sanitation and sterilization of common areas in saturation systems, on vessels, and at the facility/office. No one knows for sure what the spreading of CORVID 19 will look like in the coming months. Good hygiene is probably the best defense available, as of the writing of this message. Look out for your people by providing good company-wide communication on best ways to mitigate the spread of contagious diseases/viruses.