A Message From The ADCI President

By Bo Ristic

Welcome to the new edition of Underwater Magazine.

It is with great honor and privilege to serve as ADCI President. As newly elected, I’m aware that I have big shoes to fill. On my behalf and behalf of my employer, MORRISON, I promise my best. Safety has been a passion of mine since my first dive several decades ago. Along the same lines, I’m elated to serve as President of an association whose objective is the safety of working divers. Over the last half of the century, the Association grew exponentially to more than 600 member companies, furnishing services and/or support of safe underwater operations from 41 nations throughout the world. While growing, the Association stayed true to its mission:

To promote the highest possible level of safety in the practice of commercial diving and underwater operations.

To promote proper and adequate training and education for industry personnel.

To foster open communication within the underwater industry.

To hold accountable all members in adherence to the Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations.

In my opinion, one of the best products that the association is creating is the Consensus of Standards. Every page is invaluable and has a background story. It is a great pleasure to see the Consensus of Standards grow year after year, revision after revision.

The establishment of industry-wide safe standards for commercial diving was the foundation upon which ADCI was built. In my opinion, one of the best products that the association is creating is the Consensus of Standards. Every page is invaluable and has a background story. It is a great pleasure to see the Consensus of Standards grow year after year, revision after revision. I’m proud to announce that revision 6.3 has been released. Many thanks to all who contributed their experience, time and energy. Please, visit the association’s website for an electronic copy. In addition, revision 6.3 will be available for download in Spanish starting in June. I’m hopeful that this edition will serve you well until the Association publishes revision 6.4, which is in development.

I believe the Consensus Standards is a cornerstone for safe diving operations. Implementation of the Consensus Standards is a matter of operational discipline. Operational Discipline in simple terms is “doing the right thing, the right way, every time.” A pretty simple explanation that requires an exceptional level of commitment and leadership. There are three areas of focus needed to drive the right behaviors of Operational Discipline:

Know what the right thing to do is. Be willing to always do the right thing. Ensure others also always do the right thing.

I believe the Consensus Standards should be reading material; for every member and its employees. Especially the working divers. Without knowing what is the right thing to do, it is hard to be willing to do the right thing and even harder to ensure others are doing the right thing.

With great concern, the Association is monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 virus. Furthermore, the Association has engaged partners and other bodies vested in diver’s safety in assessing the risk and creating an awareness campaign related to this fluid situation. I’m pleased to announce that ADCI is working with IMCA Diving Division Members and members of the Diving Medical Advisory Committee (DMAC). This collaboration is also fully endorsed by the Working Committee of the International Diving Industry Forum (IDIF). Specific topics like saturation diving, divers work readiness, divers’ pre-project screening and emergency procedures are being evaluated with the intention to provide the worldwide diving community some guidelines related to COVID-19 risk identification and mitigation. I’m hopeful to see COVID-19 guidelines published as soon as possible.

Overall, our association continues to be in good standing regarding its position within the worldwide commercial diving community. While the commercial diving industry is an operation within a challenging business and health environment, it is the association’s position to stay on a course of value creation for all members. Members and their employees are the reason for the association’s existence. With that in mind, the association will continue to develop relationships and get closer to the end-users through creative ways and new technologies.

I wish you good health and incident-free operations. Dive safely!