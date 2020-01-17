What’s Happening in the Commercial Diving Industry

ADCI TV

Have you tuned in to ADCI TV? Videos include face-to-face interviews with industry experts about pertinent commercial diving topics and ADCI milestones. Be sure to visit https://videos.adc-int.org/home to see the latest snippet, which highlights ADCI’s partnership with IMCA. If you have some ideas on topics to cover, please email rachelb@naylor.com.

Congratulations to the ADCI 2020 Scholarship Winners

Bridget Browne (Sponsored by Collins Engineers, Inc.) Emma Thomas (Sponsored by Morgan City Rentals)

Confirm Your Address for UNDERWATER Magazine

In an effort to confirm mailing data for UNDERWATER Magazine, please review who in your company receives UNDERWATER Magazine and let us know if this data is correct. If there are people who are receiving who should not be, or who have since moved, please email marieredfern@naylor.com with the subject line ADCI Mailing and let me know. If there are people who should be receiving but are not, please register at underwatermagazine.com/subscribe-to-underwater-magazine/

Do You Have Company News or a Project You’d Like to Highlight in UNDERWATER?

If your company has news or a project you’d like to see spotlighted in UNDERWATER, please reach out directly to Rachel Brown at rachelb@naylor.com

The ADCI would like to Congratulate the Commercial Diving Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductees and their families.

Randy Abadie

Jim Elliott

Richard Fryburg

ADCI Welcomes New Members

The Association of Diving Contractors International would like to welcome the following companies who have joined the ADCI:

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA)

Kayleigh McFarlane

UK

+44 (0) 20 7824 5520

Kayleigh.McFarlane@imca-int.com

www.imca-int.com

Asociacion de Buzos Comerciales de Venezuela – ABCV

Henry Mata

Venezuela

henrymetallic@gmail.com

SA Offshore Co., Ltd

Kim Kyusik

Korea

+82 24201177

shkim@saoffshore.com

www.saoffshore.com

Asociacion Nacional de Empresas De Buceo Profesional – (ANEBP)

Miguel Angel Somma Sain

Spain

+34 658619173

gerente@anebp.org

www.anebp.org



HS Training Centro de Entrenamiento Para el Buceo Profesional

Jose Vera

Argentina

+54 11 2062 9058

info@hstraining.com.ar

www.hstraining.com.ar

Instituto de Buceo Comercial Techdiving

Irineo Castillo Martinez

Mexico

52 229 929 9781

direccion@institutodebuceocomercial.lat

www.institutedebuceocomercial.lat