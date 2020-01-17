What’s Happening in the Commercial Diving Industry

ADCI TV
Have you tuned in to ADCI TV? Videos include face-to-face interviews with industry experts about pertinent commercial diving topics and ADCI milestones. Be sure to visit https://videos.adc-int.org/home to see the latest snippet, which highlights ADCI’s partnership with IMCA. If you have some ideas on topics to cover, please email rachelb@naylor.com.
Congratulations to the ADCI 2020 Scholarship Winners
Bridget Browne (Sponsored by Collins Engineers, Inc.) Emma Thomas (Sponsored by Morgan City Rentals)
Confirm Your Address for UNDERWATER Magazine
In an effort to confirm mailing data for UNDERWATER Magazine, please review who in your company receives UNDERWATER Magazine and let us know if this data is correct. If there are people who are receiving who should not be, or who have since moved, please email marieredfern@naylor.com with the subject line ADCI Mailing and let me know. If there are people who should be receiving but are not, please register at underwatermagazine.com/subscribe-to-underwater-magazine/
Do You Have Company News or a Project You’d Like to Highlight in UNDERWATER?
If your company has news or a project you’d like to see spotlighted in UNDERWATER, please reach out directly to Rachel Brown at rachelb@naylor.com
The ADCI would like to Congratulate the Commercial Diving Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductees and their families.
- Randy Abadie
- Jim Elliott
- Richard Fryburg
ADCI Welcomes New Members
The Association of Diving Contractors International would like to welcome the following companies who have joined the ADCI:
International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA)
Kayleigh McFarlane
UK
+44 (0) 20 7824 5520
Kayleigh.McFarlane@imca-int.com
www.imca-int.com
Asociacion de Buzos Comerciales de Venezuela – ABCV
Henry Mata
Venezuela
henrymetallic@gmail.com
SA Offshore Co., Ltd
Kim Kyusik
Korea
+82 24201177
shkim@saoffshore.com
www.saoffshore.com
Asociacion Nacional de Empresas De Buceo Profesional – (ANEBP)
Miguel Angel Somma Sain
Spain
+34 658619173
gerente@anebp.org
www.anebp.org
HS Training Centro de Entrenamiento Para el Buceo Profesional
Jose Vera
Argentina
+54 11 2062 9058
info@hstraining.com.ar
www.hstraining.com.ar
Instituto de Buceo Comercial Techdiving
Irineo Castillo Martinez
Mexico
52 229 929 9781
direccion@institutodebuceocomercial.lat
www.institutedebuceocomercial.lat