Offshore Oilfield—The 2020s and Beyond

Executive Summary

The Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) market continues to be under pressure, experiencing new lows for day rates and significant ongoing market oversupply. Service companies have continued to respond to the challenging market situation by cutting costs, reducing supply capacity, workforce and capital commitments. With the current downturn being “lower for longer,” service companies are expected to face tougher financial challenges. Recovery is expected to be gradual and extended as market confidence slowly returns.

There is an opportunity to challenge the thinking in the IMR space and leverage human capital and technology to deliver new technologies, automate and integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to unlock autonomous execution of this scope. This will drive an inherently safer worksite, remove people from site, enhance human performance, remove human error and embed learning.

This discussion is the continuation of “The 2025 Offshore Oilfield” panel discussion conducted at the 2019 Underwater Intervention conference. The focus of this year’s panel will be the developments within the industry during the past 12 months along with other hopeful technologies that have developed and/or improved since our last discussion.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Underwater Intervention 2020, BP will host an industry panel discussion in which select operators will share and discuss their wants and needs to the service companies who, through collaborative, performance-driven relationships, will deliver the step change in technology. Leading the discussion will be Mark Siegmund, Sr. Subsea Systems Technical Specialist.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in response to this panel, a selected service companies’ panel will share their vision and thoughts on the requirements discussed during the Tuesday operator panel discussion.

Discussion

Market Need

As the industry and the market realigns to the prolonged downturn, the IMR market is likely to see structural shifts, greater collaboration within the supply chain, restructuring and consolidation and rapid evolution of digital advances.

The oil and gas industry needs automation and digitization in pursuit of continuous improvement for the industry.

The operators are keen on improving their understanding of the service providers’ challenges in automating and digitizing this sector and the role they can play in supporting the market. The question being posed is how collectively we create value and become more efficient in:

Platform resupply.

Personnel transport.

Inspections and ongoing maintenance.

Regulatory compliance.

If the surface infrastructure could be replaced with subsea production components maintained and inspected by autonomous systems on the seabed, clear and significant benefits would be realized such as:

Lower-risk exposure due to less people offshore and less vessels around the facilities. Optimized access to facilities resulting in a better understanding of the subsea infrastructure integrity. Life of field extension due to better modeling of field end-of-life. Expensive boat time would be the exception instead of the rule. Possible enabler for more production facilities at seabed, resulting in freedom of navigation, lowered likelihood of tampering and less weather dependency.

Full integration of what is available now and its purpose and what will be available in the IMR space, focusing the industry on what can move the dial.

Panel Discussion

Discussion Format — Operator Panel

A panel discussion hosted by operator executives allows for each company’s representative to voice their views on the future of this technology.

Discussion Format — Service Company Panel

A panel discussion by selected service companies allows for each company’s representative to answer the needs and visions of the operator requirements as to how they feel their company will meet the vision for this future.

Summary and Conclusion

This discussion is relevant and timely. Furthermore, this will allow for a vision for the service companies to develop and pilot the technology. Operators need the rapid evolution of technology and digital advance to drive autonomy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while improving safety performance for the world’s energy future.