Technical Tracks

Marybeth Gilliam

Greensea

New concepts and solutions are emerging that promise to drive down costs as they optimize processes and enhance productivity. In these technical sessions, entrepreneurs and innovators will present their technologies, products, and field results addressing well-known or emerging marine challenges. Fresh ideas for new applications of existing technologies as well as discrete and novel innovations will result in a forum of discovery for professionals looking to understand the people and technologies most likely to impact the next five years of the marine industry.