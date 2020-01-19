The technical tracks at Underwater Intervention are designed to address the most critical and innovative sections of the subsea industry and are divided into classifications.
Commercial Diving
Steve Struble
Magellan Marine International LLC / ExxonMobil
Diving organizations, regulatory bodies, and other industry leaders share ideas and information in an effort to collaborate on key issues of the industry and foster a safe and successful working environment. The Commercial Diving Track is focused on providing divers with the necessary tools in order to exceed expectations on the job site, improve their skill set, and expand their knowledge.
Manned Submersibles
Will Kohnen
Hydrospace Group
The Marine Technology Society committee on Manned Underwater Vehicles brings together professionals interested in the innovations of manned submersibles design, construction and operation and the quest for a variety of marine science and engineering goals. UI2020 will host the 17th Annual MUV Symposium; a three-day technical program that invites industry experts from around the world.
Marine Education/Academia
Jill Zande
MATE Inspiration for Innovation
The track will include student research and engineering projects as well as the creative offerings of informal education programs. Presentations will also include information about the Marine Technology Society’s plethora of student opportunities and programs, from scholarships to summer marine technology camps, all of which help to further engage and support the future generation of marine professionals.
Remotely Operated Vehicles
Doug Hernandez
BP
Topics covered within the purview of this year’s technical track include all aspects of equipment and application for tele-operated robotics. From the human machine interface, to power, to deployment methods/equipment, to the sensors, to the end-effector, the latest topics of interest by leading industry experts will be covered in a lively and dynamic forum.
Survey and Mapping
Jami Cheramie
Oceaneering Survey Services
This track embraces an expanded focus on the latest in developments with subsea survey & mapping in order to capture existing and emerging activities for exploring, documenting, and working on/under/in the ocean and seafloor. Topics covered are ocean conservation, resource management as well as industry initiatives for science, exploration and client deliverables.
Unmanned Untethered Vehicles
Justin Manley
Just Innovation
The UUV track focuses on all applications of this technology relevant to the Underwater Intervention community. Topics of interest include: pipeline survey and inspection, inspection maintenance and repair (IMR), and seafloor resident systems. Novel solutions such as ROVs tended by unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and subsystem technologies such as sensors and telemetry will be discussed.
Innovations & Emerging Technologies
Marybeth Gilliam
Greensea
New concepts and solutions are emerging that promise to drive down costs as they optimize processes and enhance productivity. In these technical sessions, entrepreneurs and innovators will present their technologies, products, and field results addressing well-known or emerging marine challenges. Fresh ideas for new applications of existing technologies as well as discrete and novel innovations will result in a forum of discovery for professionals looking to understand the people and technologies most likely to impact the next five years of the marine industry.
Think Tank Coordinator
Gary Kane
Project Consulting Services
The UI 2019 Think Tank provides informative and interactive sessions designed to provoke thought sharing and ideation for the industry’s most topical matters. Located in the exhibit hall for added convenience, join these sessions to learn and share ideas on industry challenges and best practices.